Texas First Lady to be keynote speaker at first-ever Cameron County Reception in Austin
Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott will be the keynote speaker at the first-ever Cameron County Reception at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. The reception will be held at The Austin Club and the Harlingen Chamber of Commerce is coordinating the event with the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce.
