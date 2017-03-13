Students show off market rabbits for judges
A market rabbit is a project by FFA students. Successful market rabbits that are shown in competitions, like the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show, have been raised from infancy by their handler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar 4
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC