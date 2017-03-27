New
A concerned Brownsville resident ask why the West Rail Trail project has not commenced Wednesday evening during a Friends of the West Rail Trail public meeting at the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch. Many Brownsville residents and dignitaries attend Friends of the West Rail Trail public meeting Wednesday evening at the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch to discuss what needs to be done to move forward with the project.
