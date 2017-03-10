HCISD's Stingrays compete in 2017 Special Olympics Winter Games
The Harlingen Stingrays joined over 2,600 athletes from across Texas who came together to compete in the 2017 Special Olympics Winter Games in Austin, Texas earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar 4
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC