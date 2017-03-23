Harlingen Medical honored for heart care

Members of The Cardiovascular Center team at Harlingen Medical Center include: Front row from left to right: Cardiologists' Darren Ramoutar, M.D., Shereef Hilmy, M.D., Juan J. Garza, M.D.; Back row from left to right: Electrophysiologist Frank Mazzola, M.D., Cardiologists' David Yardley, M.D., Hugo Blake, M.D., Eduardo Flores, M.D., and Michael ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.