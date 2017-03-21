Harlingen Man Sentenced in Child Sexual Abuse Case
A 27-year-old Harlingen man will spend more than half a century in prison for sexually abusing a child. Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said the Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigations Task Force caught Kevin Kaster downloading child pornography.
