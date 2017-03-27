Crime Stoppers to hold awareness fair

Cameron County Crime Stoppers is hosting an awareness fair Saturday, in an effort to provide the public with information and resources to make people's lives safer and prevent them from becoming crime victims. Felix Espinosa, administrative manager of the Brownsville Convention and Visitors Bureau, is assisting the Cameron County Crime Stoppers in putting on this fair, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Brownsville Convention and Visitors Bureau, located at 650 Ruben Torres Boulevard.

