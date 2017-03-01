Brownsville ranks third in latest Walgreens index
Brownsville and surrounding cities are ranked third in the nation for flu activity according to Walgreens' most recent flu index report, covering the week of Feb. 26. That's an improvement for the DMA encompassing Brownsville, Harlingen, Weslaco and McAllen, which took first place in terms of flu activity in Walgreens' previous flu index report from the week of Feb. 19. DMA stands for "direct marketing area" and indicates areas where the drug store chain has at least 10 locations. The Rio GrandeValley is among the nation's top flu hotspots according to the index, which Walgreens launched in November 2014.
