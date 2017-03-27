Beach-goers park along the shoreline in this file photo at beach access five in South Padre Island.
The 3-year-old girl who was hit and run over by a motorist a mile north of beach access 5 remains in stable condition according to Cameron County Park Rangers Chief of Police Horacio Zamora.
Read more at Valley Morning Star.
