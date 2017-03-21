And the award goes to ... Harlingen schools to honor best in student videos
The Harlingen school district is trying to arrange for actor Matthew McConaughey to read the names of the best actor awards April 18. Nothing has been finalized, says Shane Strubhart, spokesperson for the district.
