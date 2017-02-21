WaterWorks customers likely to fund s...

WaterWorks customers likely to fund sewer line

Read more: Valley Morning Star

The Harlingen WaterWorks System will fund the construction of a sewer line to serve the city's $14.8 million convention center as part of a project including a privately-owned hotel and restaurant.

