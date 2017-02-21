Valley Baptist Medical Center discussion to highlight colorectal cancer awareness
In recognition of March serving as colorectal cancer awareness month, Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen will host a special "Dessert with the Doctors" to highlight the importance of education and screenings in the fight against colorectal cancer.
