U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John...

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly (left) and Gov. Greg Abbott.

2 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott told Donald Trump's new Homeland Security secretary Wednesday that border security should be balanced with Texas' economic interests. "We want to achieve safety and security, but we also want to promote economic development," Abbott said to the secretary, John Kelly, during a visit to the Rio Grande Valley, according to pool video.

