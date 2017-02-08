Texas lawmakers' phone lines jammed with complaints about Trump
When Christin Davis, an acting instructor in Austin, decided to contact her senators for the first time, she was excited and nervous. She wrote out a script for her message, opposing President 's presidency have prompted a deluge of calls to Texas congressional offices, leaving staffers struggling to keep up and some constituents frustrated at not being able to get through.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|ucas
|Jan 29
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan 16
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC