Showing off: Performers put planes on display at Air Fiesta
"I had just a handful of lessons before I took the controls. It was very exciting to actually handle the airplane, and it was just hooked at first sight," Taylor said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|ucas
|Jan 29
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan 16
|whoa
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC