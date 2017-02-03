Property tax bill skews key data

Led by Houston Republican Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a group of lawmakers presented misleading data at hearings designed to foment anger about rising property tax bills, which senators falsely claim have grown nearly three times as fast as Texans' ability to pay. More than 50 hours of frustrated testimony - from all the major metro regions, including Dallas - are being used as evidence to support a bill that would limit the power of cities and counties to control funding for basic services, such as police, park maintenance and road work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.