Mayor's Prayer Breakfast is set for March 9

Read more: Valley Morning Star

The annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast is scheduled for March 9. It is free and open to the public and will take place from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The annual event is supported entirely by private donations and is not affiliated with the city of Harlingen or any particular church or organization.

