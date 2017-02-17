Local grabs second spot: Perez to serve as vice chair of TWU Board of Regents
In a historic vote, the Texas Woman's University Regents has elected Anna Maria Farias, Esq., of San Antonio as chair and Nolan E. Perez, M.D., of Harlingen as vice chair of the TWU Board of Regents.
