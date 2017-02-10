How much produce can $5 buy?
The Learn, Grow, Eat and GO program focuses on nutrition, said Jessica Hruska, special program and grants specialist for the Harlingen school district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|VotePharrts
|1,103
|ucas
|Jan 29
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan 16
|whoa
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC