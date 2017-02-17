Harlingen's first social bike ride brings families together
"My daughter bought me a bike for my birthday and I haven't had a chance to take it out much," said Torres, 55. More than 100 people turned out for the 6.9-mile ride which began at City Hall at 118 E. Tyler Ave. The route swept down Harrison Avenue, 25th Street, Grimes Road and other parts of the city before returning to City Hall.
