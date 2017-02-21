Harlingen Medical Center to observe colon cancer awareness
Dr. Jason Phillips will present the next Harlingen Medical Center Doc Talk Lecture, Can a Colonoscopy Save Your Life?, on Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m., in the Medical Office Building Conference Room, located at 5505 S. Expressway 77, at Harlingen Medical Center.
