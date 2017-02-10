Generous gift

The Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation is to be commended not only for its generous $15 million gift to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's School of Medicine - but for the perfect timing in announcing the gift. The record-setting grant, which brings to $22 million the total amount of money this foundation has given to UTRGV, was announced last Friday as lawmakers in Austin undertake the painstaking process of doling out limited state money to institutions like the school of medicine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.