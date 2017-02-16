FBI Raids State Senator's Law Office

FBI Raids State Senator's Law Office

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Texas Monthly

If things come in threes, the FBI raid on state Senator Carlos Uresti's San Antonio law office might make our suite of allegations of possible crimes involving state officials. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was in court Thursday, fighting securities fraud charges against him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harlingen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 9 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
ucas Jan 29 Student 1
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... Jan '17 whoa 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
visiting soon Dec '16 AnInspiringHorror... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
News Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t... Nov '16 Trumps Inbred Empire 6
See all Harlingen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harlingen Forum Now

Harlingen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harlingen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Harlingen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,514 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC