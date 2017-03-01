Community event celebrates Black History Month
Under a tent on West Van Buren Avenue, the event began with a church service led by Pastor Ray Ellington of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Harlingen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ucas
|Jan 29
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC