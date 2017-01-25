Your emergency room in the sky
We all have seen emergency rooms in hospitals - this is where the bulk of life-saving urgent care is performed every hour of every day, of course. But what happens if you live in a rural area where you may be hours away from a hospital or trauma center? What happens after a car accident on a road outside of town? A few minutes can make the difference between life and death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan 16
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC