Water concerns remain after Texas city ends boil-water order
Officials in the South Texas city of San Benito have lifted a boil-water order but questions about water quality remain as they work to retrofit a 90-year-old water plant to provide a safe drinking supply. The Valley Morning Star reports the city was being assisted by nearby Harlingen, which provided its own water to fill storage tanks and water towers.
