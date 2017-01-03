Water concerns remain after Texas cit...

Water concerns remain after Texas city ends boil-water order

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Officials in the South Texas city of San Benito have lifted a boil-water order but questions about water quality remain as they work to retrofit a 90-year-old water plant to provide a safe drinking supply. The Valley Morning Star reports the city was being assisted by nearby Harlingen, which provided its own water to fill storage tanks and water towers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harlingen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 45 min New Resident 1,012
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec 15 Hashtag not my pr... 1
visiting soon Dec '16 AnInspiringHorror... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
News Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t... Nov '16 Trumps Inbred Empire 6
roxy and adrian gonzalez Aug '16 curious 1
Jamal Brown Jul '16 Need to know 1
See all Harlingen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harlingen Forum Now

Harlingen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harlingen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Harlingen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,708 • Total comments across all topics: 277,809,082

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC