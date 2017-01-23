VMECHS senior earns Hispanic Heritage Foundation award, scholarship
Veterans Memorial Early College High School senior Clarissa Castillo is in Miami, Fla., this week to receive the 2016 Hispanic Heritage Foundation National Youth Award in accounting and math. Clarissa is one of eight Latino high school seniors from across the United States who excelled in the classroom, community and priority fields for the awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|SHORTY
|1,062
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan 16
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC