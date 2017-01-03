Trial to begin for murder of Harlingen teen
Final preparations are being made before the trial of Ruben Torres, who stands accused of capital murder following the death of his girlfriend in 2007. Defendant Ruben Torres sits quietly during a court session, Monday, January 9, 2017, inside the 103rd State District courtroom in Brownsville, Texas.
