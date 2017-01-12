Tourists enjoy Winter Texan Appreciation Day
City of Harlingen is hosting its 13th Annual Winter Texan Appreciation Day at the Casa De Amistad today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tourist danced to oldies music as they stood in line to meet the vendors and smiled and twist to the oldies as they walked along the car show.
