THIS Bachelor Contestant Was Arrested...

THIS Bachelor Contestant Was Arrested For Theft

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Perez Hilton

Although Ida Marie De Los Santos was eliminated on the first episode of Nick Viall 's season of The Bachelor , the 23-year-old is finding other ways to stay in the spotlight! According to police records from the Harlingen Police Department , the Texan - along with friend Bianca Longoria - were shopping at Target where they allegedly tried to get away with a five-finger discount! "On 1/17/17 at approximately 3:59pm I [officer Robert Garcia] responded to a shoplifter at the 1000 block of Dixieland Road 2 females intentionally and knowing took store merchandise with the intent to deprive the owner of their property."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Perez Hilton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harlingen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ucas Sun Student 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... Jan 16 whoa 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
visiting soon Dec '16 AnInspiringHorror... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
News Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t... Nov '16 Trumps Inbred Empire 6
See all Harlingen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harlingen Forum Now

Harlingen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harlingen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Harlingen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,656 • Total comments across all topics: 278,441,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC