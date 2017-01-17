THIS Bachelor Contestant Was Arrested For Theft
Although Ida Marie De Los Santos was eliminated on the first episode of Nick Viall 's season of The Bachelor , the 23-year-old is finding other ways to stay in the spotlight! According to police records from the Harlingen Police Department , the Texan - along with friend Bianca Longoria - were shopping at Target where they allegedly tried to get away with a five-finger discount! "On 1/17/17 at approximately 3:59pm I [officer Robert Garcia] responded to a shoplifter at the 1000 block of Dixieland Road 2 females intentionally and knowing took store merchandise with the intent to deprive the owner of their property."
