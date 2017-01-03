Testimony begins in Torres trial

These were the first two words spoken by Assistant Cameron County District Attorney Noemi Garcia during her opening statement in the capital murder trial of Ruben Torres of Harlingen, accused of killing his 13-year old girlfriend Abigail Estrada in 2007. Throughout the first day of testimony Tuesday, Torres was expressionless, staring straight ahead, never once looking at witnesses, even when his own father took the stand.

