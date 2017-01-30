South Texas man fatally shoots wife, ...

South Texas man fatally shoots wife, teen before killing self

Cruz Orlando Pinon, 30, shot and killed his wife and stepdaughter before killing himself in McAllen, Texas, according to the McAllen police.

