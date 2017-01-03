Shot on New Yeara s Eve, Texas lawmaker plans celebratory gunfire bill
After being hit in the head with a bullet shortly after midnight on New Year's Eve, state Rep. Armando Martinez plans to file legislation aimed at reducing or preventing celebratory gun firings. "If my legislation could help save a life, you know, then definitely that's what we're gonna be looking at doing," the Weslaco Democrat said Monday in a phone interview from the Valley Baptist Medical Center shortly before he was released.
