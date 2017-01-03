Shot on New Yeara s Eve, Texas lawmak...

Shot on New Yeara s Eve, Texas lawmaker plans celebratory gunfire bill

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Star-Telegram.com

After being hit in the head with a bullet shortly after midnight on New Year's Eve, state Rep. Armando Martinez plans to file legislation aimed at reducing or preventing celebratory gun firings. "If my legislation could help save a life, you know, then definitely that's what we're gonna be looking at doing," the Weslaco Democrat said Monday in a phone interview from the Valley Baptist Medical Center shortly before he was released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harlingen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec 15 Hashtag not my pr... 1
visiting soon Dec 7 AnInspiringHorror... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
News Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t... Nov '16 Trumps Inbred Empire 6
roxy and adrian gonzalez Aug '16 curious 1
Jamal Brown Jul '16 Need to know 1
looking Jul '16 Tu Sabes 1
See all Harlingen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harlingen Forum Now

Harlingen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harlingen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Harlingen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 277,587,375

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC