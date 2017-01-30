RGV Partnership, UTRGV host special Valley tour for Texas legislators
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's award-winning Mariachi AztlA n greeted a large contingent of Texas legislators, including senators, representatives and staff members, when they arrived in Harlingen on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ucas
|20 hr
|Student
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan 16
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC