Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in Northeast Side
A group of children found a crying newborn baby boy with its umbilical cord still attached Jan. 12, 2017, outside of their apartment complex in the 13600 block of O'Connor Road on the city's North Side. A group of children found a crying newborn baby boy with its umbilical cord still attached Jan. 12, 2017, outside of their apartment complex in the 13600 block of O'Connor Road on the city's North Side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|Jamal Brown
|Jul '16
|Need to know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC