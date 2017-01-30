Meeting the Challenge: German teen le...

Meeting the Challenge: German teen learns the ropes to being an MMA cadet

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

That's where the 17-year-old from a small German village took on the academy's obstacle course - accompanied by a TV crew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harlingen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ucas Sun Student 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... Jan 16 whoa 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
visiting soon Dec '16 AnInspiringHorror... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
News Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t... Nov '16 Trumps Inbred Empire 6
See all Harlingen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harlingen Forum Now

Harlingen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harlingen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Harlingen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,902 • Total comments across all topics: 278,409,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC