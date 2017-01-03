Jury Selection Begins in Murder Trial Linked to Teen's Disappearance
BROWNSVILLE The trial for Ruben Torres, the man accused of killing 13-year-old Abigail Estrada, started Monday morning with jury selection. Estrada went missing from Harlingen nearly 10 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|Jamal Brown
|Jul '16
|Need to know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC