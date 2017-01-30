Junior League seeks input on specialt...

Junior League seeks input on specialty libraries for teens, kids

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Valley Morning Star

The Junior League of Harlingen is marking its 70th anniversary this year with a fundraising project targeting a goal of $300,000 to create a Children's Library and a Teen Library at the Harlingen Public Library, 410 76 Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harlingen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ucas Sun Student 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... Jan 16 whoa 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
visiting soon Dec '16 AnInspiringHorror... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
News Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t... Nov '16 Trumps Inbred Empire 6
See all Harlingen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harlingen Forum Now

Harlingen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harlingen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Harlingen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,902 • Total comments across all topics: 278,409,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC