HSHP sophomore earns spot on TMEA All...

HSHP sophomore earns spot on TMEA All-State Orchestra

15 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Matthew Garcia, a sophomore at Harlingen School of Health Professions and viola player for Harlingen High School Orchestra, recently earned a spot in the Texas Music Educator's Association All-State Philharmonic Orchestra after a successful round of auditions.

