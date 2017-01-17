Harlingen school district hosts Family Fun Night
"Amarillo is the sun," sang 123 Andres, the stage name for Andres Salguero who performed for the Third Annual Family Fun Night hosted by the Harlingen school district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan 16
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC