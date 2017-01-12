Harlingen Police Bust Illegal Activity at a Spa
Harlingen police officers along with the Cameron County DA's office executed a search warrant at the VIP Spa Friday. The spa is located on the 1600 block of E. Harrison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|Jamal Brown
|Jul '16
|Need to know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC