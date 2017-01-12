Harlingen offers free health fair

As Emma Martinez moved from one table to the next Saturday at the Harlingen Health Fair, she learned more about how she could help those living in her apartment complex. The health fair at Pendleton Park was organized by the Harlingen Parks and Recreation Department.

