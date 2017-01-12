Harlingen offers free health fair
As Emma Martinez moved from one table to the next Saturday at the Harlingen Health Fair, she learned more about how she could help those living in her apartment complex. The health fair at Pendleton Park was organized by the Harlingen Parks and Recreation Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|Jamal Brown
|Jul '16
|Need to know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC