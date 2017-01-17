Harlingen district mulls adding most ...

Harlingen district mulls adding most of La Placita

The downtown Harlingen board is flirting with the idea of incorporating most of the historic La Placita district into the tax district. The Downtown Improvement Board recommended in September that a two-block section of West Van Buren Avenue in the once-thriving Latino business district be added to the downtown district.

