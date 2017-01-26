Group holds forum on supporting Plann...

Group holds forum on supporting Planned Parenthood

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Planned Parenthood Texas Votes hosted an action forum Saturday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's Brownsville campus to develop a plan on how to stand with Planned Parenthood during this year's state Legislative session. "When I started working , I started during the House Bill 2, the bill that Wendy Davis filibustered against 2013, and that was kind of the big blow because when that happened, it restricted the abortion access here in the Valley," said Sadie Hernandez, Planned Parenthood Texas Votes youth coordinator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harlingen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 59 min pharts 1,078
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... Jan 16 whoa 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
visiting soon Dec '16 AnInspiringHorror... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
News Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t... Nov '16 Trumps Inbred Empire 6
roxy and adrian gonzalez Aug '16 curious 1
See all Harlingen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harlingen Forum Now

Harlingen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harlingen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Harlingen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,114 • Total comments across all topics: 278,367,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC