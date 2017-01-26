Group holds forum on supporting Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood Texas Votes hosted an action forum Saturday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's Brownsville campus to develop a plan on how to stand with Planned Parenthood during this year's state Legislative session. "When I started working , I started during the House Bill 2, the bill that Wendy Davis filibustered against 2013, and that was kind of the big blow because when that happened, it restricted the abortion access here in the Valley," said Sadie Hernandez, Planned Parenthood Texas Votes youth coordinator.
