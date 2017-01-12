Free seminars at VBMC-Harlingen detail options for losing weight
For Valley residents looking for options to lose weight during the new year, Valley Baptist Medical Center holds free "Introduction to Medical & Surgical Weight Loss Options" patient information seminars in Harlingen on the first and second Tuesdays of each month.
