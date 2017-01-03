Free Coats Available at Cameron Co. Salvation Army
HARLINGEN The Cameron County Salvation Army is reminding people that there are free coats available for pick up this winter. People living within Cameron County and some in Willacy County can go by the office, during business hours, to request a coat, gloves, beanies and blankets.
