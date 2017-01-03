Final reported homicide victim of 2016 identified
A family member grieves as she walks past the body of a man fatally shot at the Lago Vista Village Apartments, 4243 West Commerce St, Friday Dec. 30, 2016. A family member grieves as she walks past the body of a man fatally shot at the Lago Vista Village Apartments, 4243 West Commerce St, Friday Dec. 30, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Encore white trash
|1,000
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec 15
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec 7
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
|roxy and adrian gonzalez
|Aug '16
|curious
|1
|Jamal Brown
|Jul '16
|Need to know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC