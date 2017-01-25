Experian: Houstonians' average credit...

Experian: Houstonians' average credit card debt totals $6,130

Houstonians, who score below the national average when it comes to managing credit, have an average credit card debt of $6,130, according to a new study by Experian. The VantageScore credit score for the Houston metro averages 659, below the U.S. average of 673, according to the 2016 Experian State of Credit report.

