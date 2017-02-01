Couple celebrate 62nd wedding anniversary
Eighty-year-old Raul Gonzalez and his 78-year-old wife Luz met at what is now the former Exxon gas station at the corner of Harrison Avenue and 77 Sunshine Strip when they were 19 and 17. Yesterday, family members, Harlingen school district Board President Gerry Fleuriet and Board Member Eladio Jaimez accompanied the couple to the gas station site.
