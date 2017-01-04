Celebratory gunfire pierced Texas law...

Celebratory gunfire pierced Texas lawmaker's skull on New Year's Eve

1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Post

Texas lawmaker Armando "Mando" Martinez was standing outside on New Year's Eve with his wife and children, watching fireworks light up the sky, as 2016 became 2017. At midnight, his wife hugged him and gave him a kiss, Martinez told the Monitor , then he felt a piercing pain in his head, like he'd just been hit by a sledgehammer, he said.

